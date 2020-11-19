Angela Bates Death -Dead : Angela Bates has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Angela Bates has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 19, 2020.

“Donate Life NW on Twitter: “Our deepest condolences are with the family of our volunteer, Angela Bates (pictured right), today. Angela was a pancreas/kidney recipient, and she passed Monday after a long illness. We will miss Angie’s bright smile and presence. ”

Tributes

