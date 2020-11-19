Angela Bates Death -Dead : Angela Bates has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | November 19, 2020
0 Comment

Angela Bates Death -Dead : Angela Bates has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Angela Bates has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 19, 2020.

“Donate Life NW on Twitter: “Our deepest condolences are with the family of our volunteer, Angela Bates (pictured right), today. Angela was a pancreas/kidney recipient, and she passed Monday after a long illness. We will miss Angie’s bright smile and presence. ”

Tributes 

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.