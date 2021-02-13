Angela Brewster Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Angela Brewster has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 12. 2021
Angela Brewster has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.
Brady James Salyers shared a link. 23h · Fellow vendors, Two of our own have suffered a major loss. Anthony and Angela Brewster, owners of Special Pixels Photography, have lost their 13 year old daughter. I do not know specific details, I just know I have worked a few weddings with them and they are great people. I’m posting the link to the gofundme page below. Any thing helps. https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-makayla-brewster…
