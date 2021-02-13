Angela Brewster Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Angela Brewster has Died.

Angela Brewster has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.

Brady James Salyers shared a link. 23h · Fellow vendors, Two of our own have suffered a major loss. Anthony and Angela Brewster, owners of Special Pixels Photography, have lost their 13 year old daughter. I do not know specific details, I just know I have worked a few weddings with them and they are great people. I’m posting the link to the gofundme page below. Any thing helps. https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-makayla-brewster…

Source: (2) All About Weddings Tulsa | Facebook

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.