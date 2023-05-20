Angela Simmons net worth: Get to Know Angela Simmons: Her Net Worth, Age, Relationships, Family, Career and More

Angela Simmons: A Look at Her Career and Personal Life

Net Worth

Angela Simmons, with a reported net worth of $7 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, has established herself as a thriving entrepreneur.

Age

At 35 years old, Angela Simmons has achieved notable recognition in both the business and entertainment worlds.

Relationship and Family

Simmons’ relationship with rapper Yo Gotti has been a topic of interest among fans and followers. However, Simmons has had a notable dating history. She was in a relationship with rapper Skillz from 2009 to 2010. Following that, she began dating Romeo Miller, with whom she co-starred in the reality show she also executive produced, Growing Up Hip Hop. In a surprising turn of events, Simmons secretly started dating Sutton Tennyson, and in April 2016, she announced their engagement through a social media post featuring her engagement ring. Despite speculation surrounding Tennyson’s past jail time, they welcomed a son named Sutton Joseph in September 2016. Unfortunately, the couple ended their relationship in 2017 but remained friends. Tragically, Tennyson was fatally shot outside his Atlanta home on November 3, 2018.

Career

Simmons has made strides in various ventures throughout her career. She appeared in music videos, including Bow Wow’s Shortie Like Mine. In 2007, she and her sister launched Pastry Footwear, a shoe brand under Run Athletics, with their first collection named Cake. The unique line of shoes, resembling desserts like strawberry shortcake and red velvet cake, generated over $15 million in sales during its inaugural year. Simmons has also been featured in renowned magazines such as People, Essence, Teen Vogue, and Seventeen.

Her television appearances include Fox Business, The Wendy Williams Show, Good Day NY, and Access Hollywood, where she shared her expertise and experiences. As an ambassador for the Children’s Miracle Network, Simmons actively supports charitable causes. In 2016, she produced and starred in her own reality TV show titled Growing Up Hip Hop, offering viewers a glimpse into her life. Furthermore, Simmons participated in the reality show The Real in 2016, further solidifying her presence in the entertainment industry.

Birthday Gift to Yo Gotti

Angela Simmons, an American businesswoman and reality TV star, has made headlines for her extravagant birthday gift to her rapper boyfriend, Yo Gotti. The 35-year-old influencer spared no expense and surprised Gotti with a brand new Tesla.

Angela Simmons’ career and personal life have been a topic of interest among fans and followers. From her successful shoe brand to her appearances on reality TV shows, she has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. Despite facing personal tragedies, she has remained resilient and continues to strive for success in her career and personal life.

