Angelika Amon Death -Dead-Obituaries : Professor Angelika Amon has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Professor Angelika Amon has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 29, 2020.

“MIT Biology on Twitter: “Today we mourn the loss of Professor Angelika Amon. She was a remarkable person, an incredible and creative scientist, a lively and spirited colleague, and devoted mentor. Her impact and legacy live on, and will be perpetuated through everyone she touched. ”

Today we mourn the loss of Professor Angelika Amon. She was a remarkable person, an incredible and creative scientist, a lively and spirited colleague, and devoted mentor. Her impact and legacy live on, and will be perpetuated through everyone she touched. pic.twitter.com/zicfrXPptU — MIT Biology (@MITBiology) October 29, 2020

Tributes

Terrible terrible news. In addition to being a brilliant scientist and supportive mentor to many, @AngelikaAmon had a refreshing honesty that is hard to find. She did command the room and inspired all of us. RIP… https://t.co/sOG5Ug7tPX — Agnel Sfeir (@AgnelSfeir) October 29, 2020

So many scientists whose work I immensely enjoy have died during the last few weeks (Ernst Ungewickell, Linton Traub, Angelika Amon) – and all of them before their time it seems. 🙁 Stay safe and healthy everyone! — Julia Muenzner (@JuliaMuenzner) October 29, 2020

Such sad news… I was very lucky to have the opportunity to collaborate with @AngelikaAmon when I was a postdoc; she was brilliant, enthusiastic, and always generous with her time and expertise. https://t.co/i6A9PfjgF6 — William H. Grover (@wgrover) October 29, 2020

.@AngelikaAmon was one of my favorite humans. She had no filter or boundaries, about science or people, and it was wonderful, because she always thought the best of everyone. She would probably be embarrassed to know how much she will be missed. — Emily N. (@ednieder) October 29, 2020

Condolences to @AngelikaAmon ‘s family. She was a rigorous scientist, caring mentor, all around funny human being. So lucky to have taken grad Genetics with her. https://t.co/hc0GVA8MvX — Lorraine/ Lori Ling 🇺🇸 (@lori_ling) October 29, 2020

Incredibly sad day to to hear about @AngelikaAmon passing. May her legacy of amazing science and her championing of #WomenInSTEM continue. Such a huge loss to the entire scientific community today. https://t.co/jO4Vr7caaf — Simona Giunta (@Simona_Giunta) October 29, 2020

Izabella A. Pena, PhD wrote

Today we mourn the loss of one of the most extraordinary scientists in the MIT community, prof Angelika Amon. A person of unmatched energy and love for science. May she continue inspiring generations of women in science to follow her steps. Rest in piece. Nutriop @nutriop wrote

davidasinclair: What a loss to the world. Professor Angelika Amon was an inspiration to many of us in science. A pioneer in understanding how cells prevent their DNA from shredding and becoming cancerous. Helped us understand aging too. http://dlvr.it/RkbQs8 Nutriop @nutriop wrote

DrLiHueiTsai: Today a giant in biomedical research, an inspiring human being, and a dearest friend, passed away. This is a terrible loss for our community and the world. @AngelikaAmon, you are the bravest person. May you rest in peace. http://dlvr.it/RkbQr9 Simona Dalin @sdalin2 wrote

Can’t believe that we’ve lost @AngelikaAmon. I’ll always remember when she was teaching us about the poisson by throwing candy at us and the distribution turned out perfectly, she shrieked “I am a GENIUS!” And the thing is, she was. David Sinclair, PhD @davidasinclair wrote

What a loss to the world. Professor Angelika Amon was an inspiration to many of us in science. A pioneer in understanding how cells prevent their DNA from shredding and becoming cancerous. Helped us understand aging too.