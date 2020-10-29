Angelika Amon Death -Dead-Obituaries : Professor Angelika Amon has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | October 29, 2020
0 Comment

Professor Angelika Amon has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 29, 2020.

“MIT Biology on Twitter: “Today we mourn the loss of Professor Angelika Amon. She was a remarkable person, an incredible and creative scientist, a lively and spirited colleague, and devoted mentor. Her impact and legacy live on, and will be perpetuated through everyone she touched. ”

Tributes 

Izabella A. Pena, PhD wrote
Today we mourn the loss of one of the most extraordinary scientists in the MIT community, prof Angelika Amon. A person of unmatched energy and love for science. May she continue inspiring generations of women in science to follow her steps. Rest in piece.

Nutriop @nutriop wrote
davidasinclair: What a loss to the world. Professor Angelika Amon was an inspiration to many of us in science. A pioneer in understanding how cells prevent their DNA from shredding and becoming cancerous. Helped us understand aging too. http://dlvr.it/RkbQs8

Nutriop @nutriop wrote
DrLiHueiTsai: Today a giant in biomedical research, an inspiring human being, and a dearest friend, passed away. This is a terrible loss for our community and the world.

@AngelikaAmon, you are the bravest person. May you rest in peace. http://dlvr.it/RkbQr9

Simona Dalin @sdalin2 wrote 
Can’t believe that we’ve lost @AngelikaAmon. I’ll always remember when she was teaching us about the poisson by throwing candy at us and the distribution turned out perfectly, she shrieked “I am a GENIUS!” And the thing is, she was.

David Sinclair, PhD @davidasinclair wrote 
What a loss to the world. Professor Angelika Amon was an inspiration to many of us in science. A pioneer in understanding how cells prevent their DNA from shredding and becoming cancerous. Helped us understand aging too.

