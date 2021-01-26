Angelito Diwa Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Angelito Diwa, a Lab Assistant at Kaiser Orange County has Died .

Angelito Diwa, a Lab Assistant at Kaiser Orange County has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

RIP Angelito Diwa, a Lab Assistant at Kaiser Orange County, CA, who died of COVID-19. “He immigrated from the Philippines at 19 to support family, and always did his best as a coworker, son, father, husband, and friend.” Our deepest condolences to his loved ones. H/T @CTZebra pic.twitter.com/Aa8oqPaX4W — KANLUNGAN (@Kanlungan2) January 26, 2021

KANLUNGAN @Kanlungan2 RIP Angelito Diwa, a Lab Assistant at Kaiser Orange County, CA, who died of COVID-19. “He immigrated from the Philippines at 19 to support family, and always did his best as a coworker, son, father, husband, and friend.” Our deepest condolences to his loved ones. H/T @CTZebra