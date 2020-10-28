Angelo Bumbacco Death -Dead-Obituaries : Sault Ste. Marie hockey giant. Angelo Bumbacco has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | October 28, 2020
0 Comment

has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 27, 2020.

“OntarioHockeyLeague on Twitter: “The #OHL is mourning the loss of a Sault Ste. Marie hockey giant. Angelo Bumbacco, one of @OHLHoundPower’s original founders and directors, has passed away at the age of 88. IN MEMORIAM: ”

Tributes 

———————— –

