Angelo Di Loreto Death – Dead : Angelo Di Loreto Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Angelo Di Loreto has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 20, 2020.

“Marnye Young Audio Sorceress on Twitter: “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of a brilliant man, Angelo Di Loreto. Angelo was a talented musician and narrator, a kind human being, an amazing friend. There was no one like him, and he will be deeply missed”

Tributes

With love and peace for the #Audiobook Community at this time, I share the news of Angelo Di Loreto’s passing. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, peers, and his fans. Angelo was a bright shining light that will be missed tremendously. pic.twitter.com/qG3l0AJpmO — Viviana Izzo (@VivianaIzzo) October 20, 2020

Marnye Young Hull wrote

It is with heavy hearts that we at Audio Sorceress announce the passing of a brilliant man, Angelo Di Loreto.

Angelo was a talented musician and narrator, a kind human being, an amazing friend. He narrated over 200 audiobooks and was working on a few with us at Audio Sorceress. There was no one like him, and he will be deeply missed.

If you have the means, please consider donating to this cause, chosen by his family. The National Alliance on Mental Illness – New York.

And if anyone is suffering, please reach out for help

RIP Angelo Di Loreto. You were a good guy, and a talented colleague. You will be missed. Posted by Ben Larsen on Tuesday, October 20, 2020