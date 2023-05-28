“Angels prospect Ben Joyce”: Get to Know Ben Joyce: The Angels Prospect Poised for an MLB Call-Up

Ben Joyce to make his MLB debut with the Los Angeles Angels

After an impressive career in the minor leagues, Ben Joyce is finally making his debut in the MLB with the Los Angeles Angels. Born on September 17, 2000, in Knoxville, Tennessee, Joyce attended Farragut High School and later Walters State Community College where he started playing baseball.

In his sophomore year, Joyce had a win-loss record of 3-1 with an ERA of 4.79 and 35 strikeouts in pitching 20 and two-third innings. He garnered national attention for his fastball that hit 105.5mph.

The Los Angeles Angels selected him in the third round of the 2022 MLB draft and he was assigned to the Rocket City Trash Pandas to begin his professional career. During his stint in the minor leagues, he finished his first professional season with an ERA of 2.08, 20 strikeouts, and a save in 13 game appearances.

Now that Joyce is making his debut with the Los Angeles Angels, he will be expected to use his pitching skills to help the team in their upcoming games. He is also one of the first players from the historic Vols team from last season to make his debut in the MLB.

The Los Angeles Angels’ 2023 MLB performance

The Los Angeles Angels are still in a good position in the 2023 league. They have been placed in AL West and have played a good game against their rivals despite some hiccups and mixed performances. They have good players like Hunter Renfroe, Mike Trout, and Shohei Ohtani. However, their starting rotation has put some pressure on them, and if it continues the team might face trouble in the future.

It is expected that the addition of Ben Joyce will give a competitive advantage to the team against their rivals in their upcoming games. Joyce is known for his impressive fastball, which hits triple digits, and his ability to strike out batters. With his pitching skills, Joyce can be a valuable asset to the team’s bullpen.

The Los Angeles Angels have been struggling with their pitching performance, and the addition of Joyce can help bolster their bullpen. If he can replicate his minor league success in the MLB, the Angels can have a chance to clinch a playoff spot.

Conclusion

Ben Joyce’s debut in the MLB is highly anticipated, and he has the potential to make a significant impact on the Los Angeles Angels’ performance. His impressive fastball and ability to strike out batters can help the team improve their pitching performance, which has been a concern for the team. Only time will tell how Joyce will fare in the MLB, but he has the potential to be a star in the league.

Angels prospect MLB call up Baseball player Minor league baseball Professional athlete

News Source : Arka Mukherjee

Source Link :Who is Ben Joyce? Meet the Angels prospect ahead of MLB call up/