“Angels-White Sox odds”: Previewing Angels vs White Sox: Prediction, Odds, Pick, and Viewing Details

Angels vs. White Sox: MLB Odds, Prediction, and Pick

Overview

The Los Angeles Angels (29-26) are visiting the Chicago White Sox (22-34) for the second game of their three-game series. The first pitch will be at 8:10 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The Angels-White Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel, are listed below:

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-160)

Chicago White Sox: -1.5 (+132)

Over: 9 (-115)

Under: 9 (-105)

How to Watch Angels vs. White Sox

TV: NBCS Chicago, Bally Sports

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET/ 5:10 p.m. PT

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

The Angels have a talented lineup on offense, ranking ninth in runs and in the top 10 in OPS and home run rate. Despite their pitching remaining suspect, they have been remarkably consistent, going 15-13 in April and 14-12 thus far in May. The Angels put up six runs on eight hits in the series opener, and they will need another strong offensive showing to cover again as road underdogs. Southpaw Tyler Anderson (2-0) makes his 10th start of the season for the Angels tonight. Although he has struggled with an ERA of 4.81 and a WHIP of 1.56, he holds a better expected ERA than his actual ERA. He also gets a tantalizing matchup with a White Sox team that ranks 22nd in runs and 30th in on-base percentage.

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

The White Sox have bounced back after a poor start to the season, going 14-13 in May after a 7-20 record in April. They boast a lineup full of talented hitters, and they need to wake up their bats early to cover as 1.5-run favorites. Righty Lucas Giolito (3-4) makes his 12th start of the season for the White Sox tonight. Although he has been shaky, Giolito has displayed strong control this year with one or fewer walks in six of 11 starts. The Angels have performed worse against righties, perhaps pointing towards a bounce-back start for Chicago’s No. 2 starter.

Final Angels-White Sox Prediction & Pick

Despite dropping yesterday’s opener, the White Sox are favored to bounce back tonight. We predict a final score of 5-3 in favor of the White Sox, covering the spread of -1.5 (+132).

