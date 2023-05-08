“Anger management journalism” : Dealing with upset individuals and Journalism with restricted access

The Art of Dealing with Angry People and the Ethics of Paywalled Journalism

When dealing with angry individuals, it’s important to remain calm and avoid reacting defensively. Communication expert, Dr. Albert J. Bernstein, suggests active listening, acknowledging their emotions, and offering empathy. By doing so, it signals that you are trying to understand their perspective and can help to de-escalate the situation. Additionally, mediation can be a helpful tool in resolving conflicts and finding common ground. Bernstein advises approaching the situation with a mindset of problem-solving rather than blame.

In today’s digital age, journalism online is becoming increasingly fragmented and difficult to access without paywalls. This means that the public loses access to important news and information, particularly those who cannot afford to pay for subscriptions. It also presents challenges for smaller news outlets and journalists who may be struggling to stay afloat in a crowded media landscape. However, some argue that paywalls are necessary to support quality journalism and ensure that journalists can continue to produce high-quality, fact-based reporting.

News Source : Wisconsin Public Radio

Source Link :Responding to angry people, Journalism behind a paywall/