Angie Dodge Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Carol Dodge says her life was shattered when her only daughter was found murdered.

Angie Dodge has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 11. 2021.

ABC 20/20 20h · “There’s no way to put the pieces back together.” Carol Dodge says her life was shattered when her only daughter was found murdered. Angie’s friends remember her as an “outgoing” and “fun” 18-year-old. #ABC2020 https://abcn.ws/3cq1fnd

Jill Hughes- Ruehlen

What a travesty of justice!! The criminal was right across the street and they didn’t check his DNA or question the neighbors???

Crappy detective work

Thank god CeCe was able to figure all this with DNA and Genealogy

So sad it to so long and an innocent mans spent so many years of his life in jail

Camille Miller

This story was well told. I liked that we didn’t have to see and hear a bunch of ABC news celebrities yakking about the case. The mom, the dna expert and the wrongly accused man were given the attention needed to tell their story.

Jeffrey Burris

The original detectives have had no problem doing interviews over the years saying it was Chris Tapp. Now that they are proven 100 percent wrong they have no comment.

Judy Kapicak

I wish your show would lower the volume of the music. I often can’t hear what someone is saying because the music is too loud. I’m watching Angie Dodge right now and miss parts of conversations.

Silvia E Garcia

I watched the show. God bless the mother she’s the one that pointed out the man in jail was the wrong guy.

Ann Marie

It’s criminal that it takes a short time to convict an innocent man and over 20 years to clear him. Even scarier is that he could have been sentenced to death and the real killer was free to do this again! Those detectives should be ashamed of themselves. Tragic all around.

Carol Patsy

My heart goes out to her mother. Didn’t see the program,but her mothers face is full of pain. Every mothers nightmare.

Erika Melrose

CeCe, Carol Dodge and determined detectives did a wonderful job in this complex case. I’m glad Carol was able to get closure and that Chris was finally free of any wrongdoing. Many blessings to all of the people involved in setting this right on every level.

Linda Owen

DNA is a wonderful tool. Not only convicted the real suspect in this horrific case but absolved the man who was wrongfully convicted. Congratulations to all. CeCe, you & Parabon NanoLabs did it again! Its difficult for any police department to find the time to relook at a cold case but these guys were great. I hope that Carol and her family can rest and enjoy life once again. ABC, please renew The Genetic Detective.

