Angie Hillman Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Angie Hillman has Died.

Tara Tomcsik-Husak is with Colleen Elizabeth and 2 others . 1h · Last night I got the call that Angie Hillman died. As Colleen and I just cried, feeling hopeless and broken, we wanted to get to the main circle of people who she made the greatest impact to before they would be blindsided from a Facebook post. And that’s when it hit me…. that circle was not small, it was in the thousands of people. She truly changed the lives of thousands. How can a person so incredible be taken from this world when she had so much more to give. You see Angie was my high school drama teacher. Now I know we have all had teachers that impacted our lives, but Angie Hillman was different. She was my teacher, my friend, my mentor… she taught me confidence and rejection… how to use emotion, how to be dedicated, how to multitask, how to lead and how to follow. She taught me to follow my dreams, that life isn’t always fair, and to find the joy. Other than my family, she was one of the most influential people in my life. She continued to push me even after high school but now as a friend. She always came to my shows, checked in on me, and continuously inspired me with how much she cared for others. I think she was proud that I continued in the arts and she was the one that got me there. I know I’m rambling thru my tears.. but I’d like to share one final story. It was tech week for Little Shop. I had started school that day I think around 6am because I had Chorale before first hour. Then I had a full school day, which was followed by tech that lasted well until 11pm. This was pretty much my daily routine. You see I always believed I could do it all to an almost exhaustive level. This day I also had a very large paper due the next morning for school. I don’t know why but I remember it being 13 pages. I had no breaks and my intense feeling of failing took over. I stood on the stage singing “Somewhere that’s green” without a beat (always pretending everything was ok). There I sang, but this time tears were streaming down my face. Angie knew my plate was always full, she slowly walked to the stage. She looked at me and said, you’ve done enough today. There is more to be done but we will get to it. I think it’s ok if we wrap for tonight. While I’m broken inside because you left us too soon, you did more than enough. Your impact will live within so many people you molded to be more. There is more to be done and we will continue because of what you taught us. Thank you Angie Hillman. Forever your Audrey. 127127 30 Comments Like Comment Share

Rebecca Concepcion

It’s always hard when a favorite teacher/mentor dies. My hs band teacher passed last month, and you are correct- there are thousands of people’s lives that are touched by teachers every day. 💜

Alisia Stottlemyer O’Driscoll

I was so thankful to get your call last night and not see it on FB. I started calling her our female Bob Ballard. She was too humble to accept it. But that’s exactly who she was.

Jillian Elizabeth Crouson-Toth

I was so thankful to be able to talk to you last night. It definitely wasn’t a phone call I was expecting to get, but I’m truly thankful it was you who called .

Ryan Allen

Such beautiful words about a one of a kind, larger than life goddamn superhero of a woman. Those were amazing days, Tara. So glad we got to share them and her.

Maureen Veitengruber Rovas

So sorry to hear of your loss Tara. Many of us have that special mentor, teacher and coach that changed our lives. I can see she made yours all the better! Continue to think of those favorite memories to bring you some comfort!

Leah Benyo-Longton

So sad! I remember her from school and I loved her mom too! One of my favorites! Sad day!

Tina Thibodeau Sadows

This is so heartbreaking…. I’ve known the Hillman family since Elementary school. The CAPA family lost an amazing person.

Meredith Green McNamara

Omg! I can’t believe it. I am so very sorry for your loss. I knew a few people that knew her. How devastating. I am here for you. Love you.