“Angle Air Die Grinder Kit by TOOLPEAK” : TOOLPEAK’s Air Die Grinder Kit with Polished Color Angle Pneumatic Die Grinder and 22 2-Inch Roll Lock Sanding Discs

The pneumatic angle die grinder is an essential tool for any metalworking or DIY enthusiast. This versatile tool comes with a range of features that make it perfect for grinding, cutting, polishing, and cleaning various materials. With its stepless speed control knob switch, you can easily adjust the speed to suit your needs. Whether you need high speed for cutting or low speed for polishing, this tool has got you covered.

One of the key features of this tool is its industrial-grade 1/4-inch chuck. This chuck is highly wear-resistant, low vibration, and has high concentricity, making it perfect for precision work. It also has a small yaw and no heat, ensuring stable operation. Additionally, the 1/4″ high-precision collet is high-temperature carburized and CNC lathe processed, ensuring it is not easy to deform.

The air inlet and exhaust port of this tool have been designed with user-friendliness in mind. The air inlet filter effectively filters air impurities, while the annular exhaust design is more environmentally friendly. The plate-type start-stop switch is also safe and reliable, ensuring the tool can be easily turned on and off.

When it comes to specifications, this tool is a powerhouse. It has a collet size of 1/4″ (6.35mm) installed and a free speed of 2,000 rated R.P.M. The recommended air pressure is 90 PSI, and the air consumption is 2.8 CFM, 80L/min. It has a power of 0.6HP and an air inlet specification of 1/4″ (American standard connector). It weighs just 0.7Kg, making it easy to carry and use for extended periods.

The package comes with everything you need to get started, including 22 grinding discs for different purposes. These include wool grinder discs, Zirconium corundum turn-lock hundred-page grinder discs, round brown corundum grinder discs, and non-woven scouring pad grinder discs. The package also includes wrenches, a 2-inch quick-change disc with a 1/4″ (6.35mm) holder, a backup collet size of 1/8″ (3.18mm), and an American standard air connector.

In conclusion, the pneumatic angle die grinder is an excellent tool for anyone who needs a versatile and reliable tool for grinding, cutting, polishing, and cleaning various materials. With its stepless speed control knob switch, industrial-grade 1/4-inch chuck, and air inlet and exhaust port design, this tool is perfect for precision work. Its lightweight and ergonomic design make it easy to handle, while the 22 grinding discs included in the package make it a complete solution for all your grinding needs. So, whether you are a professional metalworker or a DIY enthusiast, this tool is a must-have in your toolbox.



