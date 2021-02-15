Angus McConnell Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Angus McConnell has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 15. 2021
Angus McConnell has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 15. 2021.
Very sad to hear of the passing of one of our past presidents and life members – Angus McConnell. Angus was a real gentleman and a great supporter of the SAFL. Our sincere condolences go out to his family and friends
— SAFL Official (@SAFLOfficial) February 15, 2021
