Anibal Ambert Death -Dead – Obituary : Houston bass player Anibal Ambert has died of COVID has Died .
Houston bass player Anibal Ambert has died of COVID has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.
DAMMIT!!!!!! Houston bass player Anibal Ambert has died of COVID. This is devastating news. All of us knew and looked up to Anibal. AWFUL.
This is officially the 1st person I know personally to have died of COVID. 😭
— Adela Justicia (@chicalibrarian) December 12, 2020
Adela Justicia @chicalibrarian DAMMIT!!!!!! Houston bass player Anibal Ambert has died of COVID. This is devastating news. All of us knew and looked up to Anibal. AWFUL. This is officially the 1st person I know personally to have died of COVID.
Our condolences to the @LloydsCarrotCke family after the unexpected passing today of Betty Campbell-Adams. Lloyd’s got its start here in East Harlem more than 30 years ago, in a walkup owned by Betty’s father: https://t.co/V7IiOFLgar ❤️🥕 pic.twitter.com/7X3HqLO8HR
— Uptown Grand Central (@uptown_grand) December 12, 2020
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.