Anibal Ambert Death -Dead – Obituary : Houston bass player Anibal Ambert has died of COVID has Died .

By | December 12, 2020
0 Comment

Anibal Ambert Death -Dead – Obituary : Houston bass player Anibal Ambert has died of COVID has Died .

Houston bass player Anibal Ambert has died of COVID has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.

Adela Justicia @chicalibrarian DAMMIT!!!!!! Houston bass player Anibal Ambert has died of COVID. This is devastating news. All of us knew and looked up to Anibal. AWFUL. This is officially the 1st person I know personally to have died of COVID.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.