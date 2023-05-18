Anil Dhawan spills the beans on his relationship with David Dhawan, reveals reason behind not working together – “Only as siblings…”

Anil Dhawan Reveals Secret About Not Working with David Dhawan

Anil Dhawan, the veteran actor, has recently made headlines with his revelations about why he does not work with his brother David Dhawan, a renowned Bollywood director. In an interview with a leading media house, Anil Dhawan shared his views on their professional relationship and the reasons behind their limited collaboration.

Only as a Brother…

Anil Dhawan clarified that he and David Dhawan have always maintained their personal relationship as brothers, but their professional relationship has not been as seamless. He revealed that their approach to cinema and filmmaking is quite different, which has led to differences in opinions and creative conflicts over the years.

He stated, “David and I are brothers, and we share a deep bond. However, we have always been quite different in our approach to cinema. David has his own style of filmmaking, and I have my own way of acting. While we respect each other’s work, we have never been able to find a common ground to work together.

Creative Conflicts and Misunderstandings

The actor added that creative conflicts and misunderstandings are quite common in the film industry, and their professional relationship is no exception. He revealed that they have had their share of disagreements over the years, which have led to a strained professional relationship.

He said, “In the film industry, creative differences are common, and David and I have had our share of disagreements. While we have always tried to resolve our differences, there have been times when things have not worked out between us. However, we have always maintained our personal relationship as brothers.”

No Bad Blood

Anil Dhawan also clarified that there is no bad blood between him and David Dhawan. He emphasized that their limited collaboration is due to their different approaches to cinema and filmmaking, and not because of any personal issues.

He added, “I want to make it clear that there is no bad blood between me and David. We have always respected each other’s work, but we have our own creative perspectives. Our limited collaboration is not because of any personal issues, but because of our different approaches to cinema.”

Future Collaborations

Despite their limited collaboration, Anil Dhawan did not rule out the possibility of working with David Dhawan in the future. He stated that if the right script and project come along, they would be happy to work together.

He said, “If the right script and project come along, I would be more than happy to work with David. We are brothers, and our bond is unbreakable. If we find a project that excites us both and allows us to showcase our individual talents, we would definitely collaborate.”

Conclusion

Anil Dhawan’s revelations about his professional relationship with David Dhawan have shed light on the creative conflicts and misunderstandings that are quite common in the film industry. Despite their different approaches to cinema and filmmaking, the brothers have maintained their personal relationship, and their limited collaboration is not because of any personal issues. As they say, blood is thicker than water, and if the right project comes along, the Dhawan brothers would be more than happy to work together.

