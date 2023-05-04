Anil Dujana Death : UP STF kills notorious gangster Anil Dujana in encounter in Meerut

Dreaded gangster Anil Dujana was killed in an encounter with the UP Special Task Force in Meerut district on Thursday. Anil Dujana was a resident of Dujana village in Gautam Buddha Nagar district and had 62 cases registered against him, including murder and extortion. He carried a reward of Rs 50,000 and was booked in several charges, including National Security Act (NSA) and Goonda Act.

Anil Dujana was a feared criminal in parts of western Uttar Pradesh and ran an organized gang. He was the second high-profile criminal to be killed by the UP STF in an encounter after the killing of Atiq Ahmad’s son Asad in Jhansi last month.

The killing of Anil Dujana has brought relief to the people of the region who were living in fear of his criminal activities. The encounter has sent a clear message to other criminals that the UP STF will not tolerate any criminal activities in the state.

Anil Dujana had been on the run for a long time and had managed to evade the police several times. However, the UP STF had been keeping a close eye on him for a long time and had been gathering information about his whereabouts. The STF had received a tip-off about his location in Meerut district and had launched an operation to nab him.

The encounter was a well-planned operation by the UP STF, and they had taken all the necessary precautions to ensure that no innocent lives were lost. The STF had cordoned off the area and had given Anil Dujana an opportunity to surrender before opening fire.

The killing of Anil Dujana is a significant blow to the organized crime syndicate that he was a part of. It is a victory for the UP STF, which has been working tirelessly to rid the state of criminals and bring peace to the people.

The UP government has been taking strict measures to curb criminal activities in the state, and the killing of Anil Dujana is a testament to the government’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of its citizens.

In conclusion, the killing of Anil Dujana in an encounter with the UP STF is a significant victory for the state government in its fight against organized crime. The encounter has sent a strong message to other criminals that the UP STF will not tolerate any criminal activities in the state and will take strict action against those who indulge in such activities. The people of the region can now breathe a sigh of relief knowing that they are safe from the criminal activities of Anil Dujana and his gang.

