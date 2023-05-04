Anil Dujana : UP Police encounter results in the death of notorious gangster Anil Dujana.

Gangster Anil Dujana Killed in Encounter with UP STF

Gangster Anil Dujana was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force in Meerut on Thursday. Dujana had 62 cases registered against him, including that of murder and extortion.

According to preliminary information, Anil Dujana engaged in a gunfight with UP Police personnel. The gangster was shot dead in the encounter.

“Dreaded gangster of western UP, Anil Dujana, was killed in an encounter with the Meerut unit of UP STF. He had several cases against him, he was a contract killer and had 18 murder cases against him,” Amitabh Yash, Additional DGP, STF, Uttar Pradesh, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Anil Dujana was riding in a Scorpio car and was on his way to meet his operatives in Meerut when he was shot dead. There was a total of 21 rounds of firing from both sides in the encounter, with Dujana firing 15 rounds.

Two pistols of 9 mm have been recovered from Anil Dujana, who was killed in the encounter.

Who Was Anil Dujana?

Anil Dujana’s name was considered synonymous with terror in Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Delhi-NCR and Haryana. He was released from jail on 10 April 2023. As soon as he was released from jail, he threatened the people testifying against him in Gautam Budh Nagar.

Anil Dujana was close to gangster Naresh Bhati, who was allegedly murdered by Sundar Bhati. Thereafter, Dujana has attacked Sundar Bhati.

After Naresh Bhati’s death, Anil Dujana handled the command of his gang.

News Source : India Today News Desk

Source Link :Dreaded gangster Anil Dujana killed in encounter with UP Police/