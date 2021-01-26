Anima Vestra : 13 year old stabs 15 year old in walmart.
Anima Vestra 23h · This just SAD yo SMH The mother of a 13 year old brought her daughter to fight a 15 year old. The 13 year old stabbed and murdered her. We have got to do better raising our kids. At age 13/15 NOTHING should be able to get this kind of action out of you. My heart breaks for both girls bc this generation failed them. Their innocence as children stripped from them. Lord I pray it gets better by the time my child is this age.#Rp IG: animaa_vestraa_
Source: (20+) Facebook
Posted by Anima Vestra on Monday, January 25, 2021
