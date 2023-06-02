“animated story videos”: Creating Animated Story Videos with Chatgpt: A Tutorial in Urdu and Hindi to Earn Money

Introduction:

Animated stories videos have become increasingly popular in recent years. They are a great way to engage audiences with captivating visuals and creative storytelling. Chatgpt is a platform that allows you to create animated stories videos for free. With this tutorial, you can learn how to make animated stories videos with Chatgpt and even make money from it.

What is Chatgpt?

Chatgpt is a free online platform that allows you to create animated stories videos. It is a user-friendly platform that requires no prior experience in video editing. With Chatgpt, you can create 2D animations, add music, and create unique animations with their library of characters and props.

Creating an account on Chatgpt:

To use Chatgpt, you need to create an account. Go to the Chatgpt website and click on the “Sign Up” button. You will be asked to enter your email address, name, and password. After verifying your email address, you can start using the platform.

Creating a new project on Chatgpt:

To create a new project, log in to your Chatgpt account and click on the “New Project” button. You will be asked to choose a template from their library of templates. You can choose a template that suits your story or create a new one from scratch.

Adding characters and props:

Once you have selected a template, you can start adding characters and props to your story. Chatgpt has a vast library of characters and props that you can use to create unique animations. You can drag and drop characters and props onto the canvas and adjust their size and position.

Adding text and voiceovers:

To add text to your story, click on the “Text” button and select the text box. You can type in your text and adjust its font, size, and color. To add a voiceover, click on the “Audio” button and select the voiceover option. You can record your voiceover or upload a pre-recorded one.

Adding music and sound effects:

To add music to your story, click on the “Audio” button and select the music option. You can choose from Chatgpt’s library of music or upload your own. To add sound effects, click on the “Audio” button and select the sound effects option. You can choose from their library of sound effects or upload your own.

Exporting your story:

Once you have finished creating your story, you can export it as a video. Click on the “Export” button and select the video quality and format. You can also add a watermark to your video to protect your work.

Making money with Chatgpt:

Chatgpt allows you to make money by selling your animated stories videos on their platform. To sell your videos, you need to create a seller account and upload your videos. You can set your own prices for your videos and earn money every time someone purchases them.

Conclusion:

Chatgpt is a great platform for creating animated stories videos. With its easy-to-use interface and vast library of characters and props, you can create unique animations that engage your audience. By following this tutorial, you can learn how to make animated stories videos with Chatgpt and even make money from it. So, what are you waiting for? Start creating your own animated stories videos today!

