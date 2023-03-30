Animator Leo D. Sullivan, 82, has passed.

At the age of 82, Leo D. Sullivan, an animator known for his work on animated features like the opening sequence of ‘Soul Train’ and ‘The Incredible Hulk,’ has passed away.

Leo D. Sullivan, a skilled animator and illustrator, passed away at the age of 82. He was known for crafting some of the most popular cartoons of his time, including the opening sequence for \’Soul Train\’ and the iconic character designs for the animated television series, \’The Incredible Hulk\’.

Sullivan was born in Louisiana in 1940, and he discovered his passion for art at a young age. He began his career as a sketch artist, but quickly found his niche in the world of animation. Sullivan eventually moved to California to pursue his dreams of working in the entertainment industry.

Once in Los Angeles, Sullivan found work at a number of animation studios. During these early years of his career, he worked on a variety of projects, including commercials and feature films. However, it was his work on the opening sequence for the popular music and dance show, \’Soul Train\’, that really brought him to the attention of other animators and industry professionals.

Sullivan’s work on \’Soul Train\’ was groundbreaking at the time. The show was known for its high-energy mix of music and dance, and Sullivan’s animation helped to capture this spirit in the opening sequence. The result was a visually stunning piece that perfectly set the tone for the show.

Sullivan’s work on \’The Incredible Hulk\’ was equally impressive. His character designs for the series helped to define the look of the character for generations of fans. The Hulk, with his massive size and signature green skin, was instantly recognizable and remains popular to this day.

Over the years, Sullivan continued to work on a variety of projects, both in animation and illustration. He was always passionate about his craft and took great pride in creating work that would entertain and inspire others.

Leo D. Sullivan’s contributions to the world of animation and illustration will not be forgotten. His work helped to shape the entire industry, and his influence can still be seen in the work of countless artists today. Sullivan will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and fans, but his legacy will live on through the many projects he worked on and the countless lives he touched with his art.

