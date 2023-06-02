“Anime Money Values”: 11 Different Types of Anime Currency and Their Monetary Values

Exploring the Currency in Anime: Understanding Fictional Economies

Currency is an integral part of our daily lives, and it is no different in the world of anime. Fictional currencies in anime can provide deep insights into the stories being told, adding depth and context to the worlds created by the writers. By examining the exchange rates and purchasing power of these currencies, fans can better understand the economic systems and power dynamics within these imagined worlds.

Double Dollars – Trigun

In Trigun, the currency used is called “Double Dollars.” Although there is no official conversion, assumptions can be made based on scenes in the anime. For instance, Vash’s bounty is $108,000,000,000. By dividing the fictional currency of Double Dollars by the USD, it can be assumed that 1 Double Dollar in Trigun is equivalent to 1.80 USD, a little under half the value of the actual currency.

Wong – Outlaw Star

Outlaw Star uses Wong as its currency. By using context clues, it can be deduced that 1 Wong is about 171 yen when rounded up. Today, $1 is roughly 2.86 Wong, and it is essential to consider inflation when calculating fictional currency conversions.

Woolongs – Cowboy Bebop

The value of Woolong, which shares a symbol with the Korean won, is equivalent to a little under one cent USD, or about 130 Woolongs to every U.S. dollar. Its value is based on parity with the Japanese yen and subsequent conversion during Cowboy Bebop’s 1998 release in Japan.

Zeni – Dragon Ball

According to Akira Toriyama, one Zeni equals one yen. However, in Jaco the Galactic Patrolman, 100 Zeni equals 150 yen, approximately 1.12 US cents for 100 Zeni today. When adjusting for inflation based on the exchange rate in Age 739, equivalent to 1974, $1 would have been worth 0.67 Zeni.

Dalc – Spy x Family

The world of Ostania uses a blue paper bill called Dalc, represented by an upper-case D with a notch mark on the flat side. According to SPY x FAMILY: EYES ONLY, 1 Dalc is equivalent to 320 yen. Therefore, 1 dollar is equivalent to 2.38 Dalc.

Berries – One Piece

Berries is the currency in the world of One Piece. On average, 1 USD equals roughly 75 Berries. However, it’s possible to arrive at a different conversion rate for Berries, which is based on the price of a large cabbage in Chapter 476.

Cens – Fullmetal Alchemist

Cens is the currency system used in Fullmetal Alchemist. Although there is no official explanation of its origins from the series creator, fans have deduced that Cens are equivalent to yen based on the cost of some things in-universe, such as a long-distance call on a pay phone costing 520 Cens.

Jenny – Hunter x Hunter

Jenny is the currency in Hunter x Hunter. Originally, 0.9 Japanese yen equaled one Jenny or 119.77 Jenny per U.S. dollar in 2000. Today, 149 Jenny equals $1.

Ryo – Naruto

The fictional currency used in Naruto is Ryo, and according to The Naruto Secret: Scroll of Soldiers Official Fanbook, one Ryo equals 10 yen.

Kan – Bleach

Kan is the currency of Soul Society from Bleach. Although there is no official exchange rate, it can be deduced that one Kan is worth somewhere between .95 to 1.35 yen based on the price of “Seireitei Communication.”

Jewels – Fairy Tail

In Fairy Tail, the currency used in Fiore is called Jewels. According to creator Hiro Mashima’s note of the first manga volume, 100 Jewels are approximately equal to $1. By examining the Jewels to USD conversions, fans can learn more about the society built in Fairy Tail.

In conclusion, fictional currencies in anime can provide insights into the economic systems and power dynamics within the stories being told. By exploring the exchange rates and purchasing power of these currencies, fans can better understand the worlds created by the writers.

News Source : CBR

Source Link :11 Types Of Anime Money (& Their Dollar Values)/