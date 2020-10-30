Anita Stewart Death -Dead-Obituaries :Food Day Canada founder , Anita Stewart has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Food Day Canada founder , Anita Stewart has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 30, 2020.

“Food Day Canada on Twitter: “Tonight they will light up ⁦@NiagaraFalls⁩ red and white in honour of our founder Anita Stewart. Shining a light on Canadian cuisine was her joy and passion.❤️ #Canadaisfood ”

Tributes 

forage foods wrote
So sad to hear of the passing of Anita Stewart. She was a tireless advocate for all of Canada’s cuisines, farmers, artisans, and producers. She connected us through great food on the table. What a legacy. Thank you Anita.

Sherpa Marketing wrote 
We were saddened by the news of Anita Stewart’s passing, she was a long-time client of ours. She was a true advocate for Canadian food and the Agri-Food industry and a genuinely lovely person. Our condolences to her family, friends and colleagues.”

Sandy Clipsham wrote 
I once asked #AnitaStewart what she thought was the most Canadian food. She eloquently made the case for the butter tart. I think I will have one to honour her memory today.

Taste CanadaFlag of Canada wrote 
Taste Canada is deeply saddened with the news of the passing of Canadian culinary icon, Anita Stewart.

Stewart was a tremendous Canadian food advocate, and has spoken, written, lobbied and organized across the country and around the world.

Taste Canada wrote 
Stewart was the first Canadian to graduate with an M.A. in Gastronomy, and was awarded a Doctor of Laws (Honouris Causa) by the University of Guelph in 2011.

She has an honourary http://P.Ag. designation & a lifetime membership in the Canadian Culinary Federation of Chefs & Cooks. Anita Stewart was a Member of the Order of Canada, Food Laureate at the University of Guelph, President of @FoodDayCanada & Flavours of Canada.

Stewart has written 14 cookbooks and was a winner of Taste Canada Awards (formerly Canadian Culinary Book Awards) with her book “Anita Stewart’s Canada” in 2009 and “The Flavours of Canada” in 2001.

She was also the 2012 recipient of the Taste Canada Awards Hall of Fame, presented by the Culinary Historians of Canada. She leaves us with a beautiful legacy, and her mantra: “Canada IS food and the world is richer for it.” We believe the world is richer because of her, as well.

