Anita Stewart Death -Dead-Obituaries :Food Day Canada founder , Anita Stewart has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Food Day Canada founder , Anita Stewart has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 30, 2020.

“Food Day Canada on Twitter: “Tonight they will light up ⁦@NiagaraFalls⁩ red and white in honour of our founder Anita Stewart. Shining a light on Canadian cuisine was her joy and passion.❤️ #Canadaisfood ”

Tonight they will light up ⁦@NiagaraFalls⁩ red and white in honour of our founder Anita Stewart. Shining a light on Canadian cuisine was her joy and passion.❤️ #Canadaisfood pic.twitter.com/LiRd1rZN2Q — Food Day Canada (@FoodDayCanada) October 30, 2020

It is with great sadness we share that Anita Stewart passed away yesterday. Her spirit and passion for Canadian cuisine and the people who make it happen was unrivalled. Please leave Tributes on her personal Facebook page for the family. Details on a memorial fund to come. ❤️ — Food Day Canada (@FoodDayCanada) October 30, 2020

Tributes

forage foods wrote

So sad to hear of the passing of Anita Stewart. She was a tireless advocate for all of Canada’s cuisines, farmers, artisans, and producers. She connected us through great food on the table. What a legacy. Thank you Anita. Sherpa Marketing wrote

We were saddened by the news of Anita Stewart’s passing, she was a long-time client of ours. She was a true advocate for Canadian food and the Agri-Food industry and a genuinely lovely person. Our condolences to her family, friends and colleagues.” Sandy Clipsham wrote

I once asked #AnitaStewart what she thought was the most Canadian food. She eloquently made the case for the butter tart. I think I will have one to honour her memory today.

Anita was a wonderful supporter of so many people in food in this country. Such a brain trust, and open heart, is gone. https://t.co/1z1yyERK1x — Simon Thibault (@simonathibault) October 30, 2020

@FoodDayCanada So sad to learn of our founding editor Anita Stewart’s passing. Anita was a passionate advocate of Canadian food, chefs and food producers, a feisty and fearless friend who will be most sorely missed. — Taste&TravelMagazine (@TasteTravelMag) October 30, 2020

Taste CanadaFlag of Canada wrote

Taste Canada is deeply saddened with the news of the passing of Canadian culinary icon, Anita Stewart.

Stewart was a tremendous Canadian food advocate, and has spoken, written, lobbied and organized across the country and around the world.

Taste Canada wrote

Stewart was the first Canadian to graduate with an M.A. in Gastronomy, and was awarded a Doctor of Laws (Honouris Causa) by the University of Guelph in 2011.

She has an honourary http://P.Ag. designation & a lifetime membership in the Canadian Culinary Federation of Chefs & Cooks. Anita Stewart was a Member of the Order of Canada, Food Laureate at the University of Guelph, President of @FoodDayCanada & Flavours of Canada.

Stewart has written 14 cookbooks and was a winner of Taste Canada Awards (formerly Canadian Culinary Book Awards) with her book “Anita Stewart’s Canada” in 2009 and “The Flavours of Canada” in 2001.

She was also the 2012 recipient of the Taste Canada Awards Hall of Fame, presented by the Culinary Historians of Canada. She leaves us with a beautiful legacy, and her mantra: “Canada IS food and the world is richer for it.” We believe the world is richer because of her, as well.