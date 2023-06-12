





Ankit Nagar Sadullapur News

Ankit Gujjar’s Death in Sadullapur

Sadullapur is mourning the loss of Ankit Gujjar, a beloved member of the community. Ankit Nagar Sadullapur has been shaken by the tragic news of his passing.

Ankit Nagar Sadullapur residents have been paying tribute to Ankit Gujjar, who was known for his kind heart, infectious smile, and outgoing personality. His death has left a void in the community that will be difficult to fill.

The circumstances surrounding Ankit Gujjar’s death are still unclear, but the community is coming together to support his family and loved ones during this difficult time.





