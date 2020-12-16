Ann Criswell Death -Dead – Obituary : Ann Criswell, food editor at the @HoustonChron for 30 years, died today from COVID .

Ann Criswell has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 15. 2020.

lomikriel @lomikriel Sad news. Ann Criswell, food editor at the @HoustonChron for 30 years, died today from COVID. She was instrumental in getting out news about a COVID-filled nursing home facility in College Station earlier in the pandemic. https://houstonchronicle.com/food-culture/article/Ann-Criswell-Houston-Chronicle-food-editor-for-15803188.php… by @gregmorago

