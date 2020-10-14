Ann Getty Death – Dead :Ann Getty Obituary : the glamorous publisher and devoted arts patron, has died aged 79.
Ann Getty has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 14, 2020.
” Tatler on Twitter: “Ann Getty, the glamorous publisher and devoted arts patron, has died aged 79”
Ann Getty, the glamorous publisher and devoted arts patron, has died aged 79 https://t.co/rDRAeITanT pic.twitter.com/hrACsXuip0
— Tatler (@Tatlermagazine) October 14, 2020
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.