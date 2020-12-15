Ann Reinking Death -Obituary – Dead : Ann Reinking, one of Fosse’s torchbearers and a Tony winner for choreographing the long-running revival of CHICAGO, has died.

Ann Reinking has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.

Ann Reinking, one of Fosse’s torchbearers and a Tony winner for choreographing the long-running revival of CHICAGO, has… Posted by TheaterMania on Monday, December 14, 2020

TheaterMania 1 hr · Ann Reinking, one of Fosse’s torchbearers and a Tony winner for choreographing the long-running revival of CHICAGO, has died. According to her family, she “went to sleep and never woke up” while visiting her brother in Washington.

Source: (20+) TheaterMania – Posts | Facebook

Tributes

———————— –

Kimberlee A. Heerkens wrote

An Absolutely Amazing Talent! Rest Peaceful Beautiful “Graceful ” Lady

Kathleen Quinn wrote

No words! She was fantastic, another Broadway great gone to soon!

Debra Rosenblatt wrote

So talented, so beautiful, so sad… RIP Ann Reinking…you were a pioneer that will always be remembered and loved!.

Eleanor Michaels wrote

I was lucky enough to have seen her on Broadway. Dancin’. What a fabulous showcase for her.

Richard Mayora wrote

This makes me so sad. I have seen her on stage many, many times. She is a magical performer and when I saw her in the current production of Chicago [having seen her in the original] it was like visiting an old friend. She was even better the second time around. Such a loss for the theater community.

Dana Alperen Jobin wrote

I was lucky enough to see her in the Chicago revival. Rest in Peace

Anita Cohen wrote

She was amazing. I was thrilled to have been able to see her dance on Broadway.

Kami R. Martin wrote

I wonder what she died of. The article doesn’t say. Gone too soon.

Dick Lauder wrote

Another legend leaves us too soon.

Incredible performer. Very few, if any, have ever danced like her or ever will.

Madonna Murphy Brady wrote

This is truly sad. She was beautiful and so very talented. She always gave her best work.

Laura Taiaki wrote

Susan Fogarty Rachel Fowler noooooooo!

I have so many happy memories watching her in Annie as a child. Absolutely loved her! Very sad news x

Valerie Vitagliano Slowiak wrote

sooo sad to hear this; She was one of my idols; dance it out, Annie!!!!

Annette Claus wrote

Oh no! She was such an influence. An a very nice woman.

Carole Kershetsky wrote

Sad to hear… What an awesome dancer! Saw her in My One and Only with Tommy Tune.

Gaspar Marino wrote

Im shocked..so sad…she was a fabulous dancer and on the occasions when I had the opportunity to meet her in person she was always very warm and gracious. I hope snhe rests in peace and trips the light fantastic with Bob and Gwen in heaven. I am really sad.

Barbara Greenfield wrote

Such an incredible dancer and person!!! Loved her work as a dancer!!!! Thank you!!! You will be missed.