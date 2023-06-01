Anna Delvey podcast: Anna Delvey’s Next Move: Launching Her Own Podcast

Convicted Fraudster Anna “Delvey” Sorokin Launches Podcast

Anna “Delvey” Sorokin, who rose to infamy for posing as a German heiress and deceiving New York’s elite out of money, is launching her own podcast called “The Anna Delvey Show.” Sorokin was also portrayed in Netflix’s 2022 series “Inventing Anna” by Emmy Award-winning actor Julia Garner.

Background

In 2019, Sorokin was convicted of grand larceny and theft of services and served time in prison before being released in 2021. However, she was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement shortly after for overstaying her visa and spent time in an ICE detention center before being released on bond. Currently, Sorokin is living in an apartment in Manhattan’s East Village with an ankle monitor as she awaits a decision from the immigration court on whether she can stay in the country.

The Anna Delvey Show

Produced by Audio Up and Reunion Audio, Sorokin’s podcast “The Anna Delvey Show” will feature conversations with individuals who create or break rules in various industries, including art, politics, fashion, tech, finance, law, and more. The podcast will be distributed through global podcast publisher Audio Boom, making it available on all major podcast listening platforms. The release date for the show has yet to be announced, but it will be recorded from Sorokin’s apartment and will feature guest appearances from celebrities such as Whitney Cummings, Julia Fox, Emily Ratajkowski, and more.

Musical Ventures

In addition to her podcast, Sorokin is also moving into the music industry. According to the trailer for “The Anna Delvey Show,” she wrote a song that will be produced by Audio Up CEO Jared Gutstadt and Reunion Audio founder Sean Glass.

Conclusion

Despite her time in prison and ongoing legal battles, Anna “Delvey” Sorokin is continuing to make headlines with her new podcast and foray into the music industry. Only time will tell what other ventures she has in store.

Anna Delvey podcast Anna Sorokin whereabouts Anna Delvey trial Socialite scammer Anna Delvey Anna Delvey documentary

News Source : Sam Silverman

Source Link :Where Is Anna Delvey Now? She’s Launching Her Own Podcast/