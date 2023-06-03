Anna Duggar Convicted Sex Offender.: What is the Current Location of Anna Duggar, the Spouse of a Convicted Sexual Offender Featured in a Controversial Prime Video Documentary?

Prime Video‘s latest docu-series, Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, has brought to light the lives of Josh and Anna Duggar, their seven children, and their ties to the Institute in Basic Life Principles. The four-part limited series premiered on Friday and explores the family’s association with the radical religious organization, as well as Josh’s federal conviction for receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material (CSAM). Despite the nature of the allegations and the possibility of facing up to 40 years of prison time, Anna Duggar has continued to stand by her husband’s side.

Josh Duggar was detained in December 2021 and was sentenced to 151 months in a Texas prison, which has been rumored to be “dangerous” and “poorly run.” The charges against the former TLC personality were shocking, leaving many viewers questioning why the family has continued to stick by him. Viewers have also been wondering what happened to Anna Duggar after the events of the docuseries.

As of now, Anna Duggar still resides at the Duggar compound in Arkansas, although the majority of her family, including her parents, currently live in Florida. The Duggar family’s fundamental Christian Baptist religion emphasizes marriage and strict gender roles, and Anna has followed those traditions so far. It is unlikely that she will file for divorce.

Daily Mail reported that Anna and several of her kids regularly visit Josh in prison. A family member of another inmate at FCI Seagoville said she’s seen the Duggars at the prison on numerous occasions. Despite Josh’s conviction, Anna has stood by him and continues to support him.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets uncovers some of the family’s troubling secrets, including their ties to the Institute in Basic Life Principles. The docu-series explores the family’s strict beliefs and how they have influenced their lives, including Josh’s actions.

In conclusion, the Duggar family’s story has been a subject of interest for years, and the latest docu-series has brought to light some of their darkest secrets. Despite Josh’s conviction, Anna Duggar has remained loyal to her husband and continues to support him. Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is now streaming on Prime Video for viewers who want to learn more about this controversial family.

