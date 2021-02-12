Anna Lewis Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Anna Lewis has Died.

Anna Lewis has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.

We are all so sad to hear of the death of our dear friend and colleague Anna Lewis. She was such an amazing and dedicated doctor. Our thoughts in DME are very much with Anna’s family, friends and wider colleagues. She will be greatly missed by us all. @UHDB_DME @UHDBTrust

Joanne pattinson @JoPattinson2 We are all so sad to hear of the death of our dear friend and colleague Anna Lewis. She was such an amazing and dedicated doctor. Our thoughts in DME are very much with Anna’s family, friends and wider colleagues. She will be greatly missed by us all. @UHDB_DME @UHDBTrust

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.