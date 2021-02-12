Anna Lewis Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Anna Lewis has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 12. 2021
Anna Lewis has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.
We are all so sad to hear of the death of our dear friend and colleague Anna Lewis. She was such an amazing and dedicated doctor. Our thoughts in DME are very much with Anna’s family, friends and wider colleagues. She will be greatly missed by us all. @UHDB_DME @UHDBTrust
— Joanne pattinson (@JoPattinson2) February 12, 2021
