Anna Lewis Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Speciality Trainee Anna Lewis has Died.

Speciality Trainee Anna Lewis has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Speciality Trainee Anna Lewis. Anna’s colleagues say she was a very polite, gentle and kind person who was always there to help others. Our heartfelt condolences go to Anna’s family at this time. https://t.co/coFi5shdae pic.twitter.com/aDMFQLsoB6

University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS FT @UHDBTrust It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Speciality Trainee Anna Lewis. Anna’s colleagues say she was a very polite, gentle and kind person who was always there to help others. Our heartfelt condolences go to Anna’s family at this time.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.