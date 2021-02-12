Anna Lewis Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Speciality Trainee Anna Lewis has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 12. 2021
Speciality Trainee Anna Lewis has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Speciality Trainee Anna Lewis. Anna’s colleagues say she was a very polite, gentle and kind person who was always there to help others. Our heartfelt condolences go to Anna’s family at this time.https://t.co/coFi5shdae pic.twitter.com/aDMFQLsoB6
— University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS FT (@UHDBTrust) February 12, 2021
