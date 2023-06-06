Anna Shay, Star of Bling Empire, Passes Away at 62 after Suffering a Stroke

Bling Empire Star Anna Shay Passes Away at 62 After Suffering a Stroke

Socialite and reality TV personality Anna Shay, famous for her appearance on the hit Netflix show Bling Empire, has passed away at the age of 62. According to reports, she suffered a stroke, which eventually led to her death.

Shay was known for her opulent lifestyle and her eccentric personality, which made her a fan favorite on the show. Her sudden death has left fans and friends in shock and mourning.

Shay’s family has yet to release an official statement regarding her passing. However, tributes and condolences have been pouring in on social media from fans, friends, and fellow cast members.

The Bling Empire star will be deeply missed by many, and her legacy will continue to live on through the show and her impact on the entertainment industry.

