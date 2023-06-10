Anna Shay, Star of Bling Empire, Passes Away at 62

Bling Empire Star Anna Shay Passes Away at 62

The world of reality TV is in mourning as news breaks that Anna Shay, one of the stars of the hit Netflix show “Bling Empire,” has passed away at the age of 62. The cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

Shay quickly became a fan favorite on the show due to her over-the-top lifestyle and eccentric personality. She was known for her immense wealth and extravagant parties, which often featured live animals and performances by A-list celebrities.

The news of Shay’s passing has shocked fans and co-stars alike, with many taking to social media to express their condolences and share memories of the larger-than-life personality. Shay’s family has yet to release an official statement.

Rest in peace, Anna Shay. Your legacy as a true icon of reality TV will never be forgotten.

