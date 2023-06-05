Anna Shay, Star of ‘Bling Empire,’ Passes Away at Age 62

‘Bling Empire’ Star Anna Shay Passes Away at 62

Socialite and reality TV personality, Anna Shay, known for her appearance in the hit Netflix series ‘Bling Empire’, has passed away at the age of 62. The sad news was confirmed by her family on Sunday.

Shay was a fan favorite on the show, which followed the lives of a group of wealthy Asian and Asian-American individuals in Los Angeles. She was known for her extravagant lifestyle, love for jewelry, and sharp wit.

The cause of her death is yet to be disclosed. However, her family has requested privacy during this difficult time.

Shay leaves behind her son, Kenny Kemp, and her father, Edward Shay. The ‘Bling Empire’ star will be dearly missed by her fans and loved ones.

