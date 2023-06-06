Anna Shay, Star of ‘Bling Empire,’ Passes Away at the Age of 62 | Last Video and Cause of Death Revealed

Bling Empire’ Star Anna Shay Dead At 62 | Anna Shay Dead | Last Video & Cause Of Death

It is with great sadness that we report the passing of ‘Bling Empire’ star Anna Shay at the age of 62. The news of her death was confirmed by her family on May 31st, 2021. Anna Shay was a beloved cast member of the hit Netflix reality show, which followed the lives of wealthy Asian Americans living in Los Angeles.

Anna’s last video was shared on her Instagram account on May 27th, just a few days before her passing. In the video, she was seen enjoying a meal with friends and family. The cause of her death has not been publicly disclosed.

