Annapolis man accused of shooting 3 neighbors to be held without bond

Charles Robert Smith

An Annapolis man has been accused of shooting six of his neighbors, resulting in the death of three of them, after an argument over a street parking space. Charles Robert Smith, the 43-year-old suspect, was ordered to be held without bond on Tuesday. In court, it was revealed that he is a former military member who had been diagnosed with PTSD and is currently on five different medications for his diagnosis. Smith’s attorney mentioned his client’s Army service, but it is unclear whether he had been deployed to Afghanistan or served in the Army during the war there. Smith’s attorney also requested his client’s release so that he could get back to his medications, as he had not received treatment in the last two days. However, the judge ordered Smith to be held without bond, citing allegations of “multiple accounts of extreme violence” and the “unpredictable causation factor.” The families of the three men killed cried as Smith appeared in court via closed-circuit TV. Smith did not have a criminal record before the shooting and was identified as a legal gun owner. The potential to add federal hate crime charges still exists if the evidence warrants it.

Army veteran accused of shooting 3 neighbors in Annapolis to be held without bond

News Source : Stephanie Ramirez

