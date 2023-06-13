Annapolis Shooting Leaves 3 Dead and 3 Injured, Neighbors in Shock today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Over the weekend, six people were shot in Annapolis, resulting in the deaths of three of them. Charles Smith, a 43-year-old man, has been arrested and charged with three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of attempted second-degree murder. The FBI, DEA, and ATF are assisting with the investigation, as police are also looking into the possibility that this may have been a hate crime. The shooting occurred during a birthday party, where an argument over a parking spot escalated into a physical altercation, leading Smith to pull out a gun and begin shooting. Police are now looking to help the community heal and provide outreach services. Governor Wes Moore has promised to tackle the issue of violence in Maryland communities head-on. Neighbors are in shock, as the incident is unprecedented in the quiet neighborhood. Smith remains in custody.

News Source : Daniel Hamburg

Source Link :Neighbors shocked after deadly Annapolis shooting that killed 3, injured 3 others/