Annapolis shooting that killed 3 people and injured 3 others was caused by a parking dispute today.

A dispute over parking in a neighborhood in southeast Annapolis turned deadly on Sunday, as a shooting left three people dead and three others wounded. Charles Robert Smith, a 43-year-old resident of the city, has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder in connection with the incident. The shooting occurred after Smith’s mother called the city parking department to complain that a vehicle was blocking their driveway. Smith confronted his neighbor, Mario Antonio Mireles Ruiz, and a physical altercation ensued, during which Smith pulled out a gun and shot both Mireles Ruiz and another man, Christian Segovia. Smith then stood over Mireles Ruiz and shot him several more times. When other members of the party came outside to help Mireles Ruiz, Smith went back into his house, picked up a rifle, and began firing out the front window, killing Nicholas Mireles, Mireles Ruiz’s father, and striking three others. Smith has been charged with multiple counts of murder, attempted murder, assault, and use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime. The shooting is the deadliest act of violence in Maryland’s capital in several years.

