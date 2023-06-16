Annapolis Shooting Victim Honored by Family’s Remembrance today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

On Thursday, loved ones of Christian Segovia came together to honor his life. Segovia was one of three individuals who lost their lives in Annapolis following a dispute regarding parking. His family and friends expressed disbelief that the young man, who was only 24 years old, was no longer with them. The gathering took place at Grandville Gude Park in Laurel, where they shared their memories of Segovia. According to his family, Segovia was a hardworking provider for his son and was eagerly anticipating the arrival of another child.

News Source : WBAL – Baltimore Videos

Source Link :Family remembers man killed in Annapolis shooting/