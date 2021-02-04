Anne Feeney Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Anne Feeney, a Pittsburgh legend, has died from COVID has Died .

Anne Feeney, a Pittsburgh legend, has died from COVID has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.

Tributes

Liz Berlin

Anne Feeney thank you for being such a fierce and beautiful inspiration to me and setting me on my life course as a musician and an activist. You are a pillar in the foundation of my life. I stand on your shoulders ❤

I was 16 when I first met Anne. I had just started learning to play the guitar and had just written my first couple of songs. My parents had taken me to a now defunct lesbian bar on the South Side called Bloomers for an open mic/jam session where I performed, and they struck up a conversation with Anne after seeing her perform. I believe they asked if she could offer me any advice, and she did so much more than that. She whisked me away a couple months later to a People’s Music Network gathering where I was introduced to a world of songwriters and activists, providing the support and inspiration that has guided me in my life and career.

Many years later I had the honor of singing her song “Have You Been To Jail For Justice” with my dear friend Phat Man Dee for our Social Justice Disco collaboration. Her spirit will flood through me now every time we perform it. And we will keep spreading her message and love onward into the future…She will always be with us ❤

PS: COVID-19 is real. Wear your masks. Protect and respect each other.

Tom Breiding AmeriSon Records

I am saddened to learn that Anne Feeney has died. I am deeply grateful for the time I shared with her. It was incredibly special to have the opportunity to work by her side, but more special were the times I was able to spend talking to her about the music and the mission that she loved and that she shared with the world. I find it ironically fitting that I was compelled to change my personal profile picture this morning to the logo for my union. My deepest condolences are with her family and friends. Rest in power and in solidarity, Anne. Your work and your spirit was, and will remain the standard to which I hold my own.

Railroad Workers United

Sad to see the news about our friend Anne Feeney. She has been there to close every RWU convention by leading us in “Solidarity Forever”. We hope her recovery goes well.