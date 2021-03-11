Anne Nhira Death – Obituary : We are saddened to hear of the passing of former studio263, Anne Nhira, popularly known as Vimbai. Our deepest condolences go ou…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

We are saddened to hear of the passing of former studio263, Anne Nhira, popularly known as Vimbai. Our deepest condolences go out to the family, friends and the whole of Zimbabwe. She made our childhood🕊. May her death soul Rest In Peace

#Legend

#Heartbreaking

#annenhira



——————————-NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook.

TRIBUTES.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.