Anneke Slingerland Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Anneke Slingerland (Leo Slingerland’s wife and co-founder of Family Media) has Died .

By | January 26, 2021
0 Comment

Anneke Slingerland Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Anneke Slingerland (Leo Slingerland’s wife and co-founder of Family Media) has Died .

Anneke Slingerland (Leo Slingerland’s wife and co-founder of Family Media) has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 25. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

FamilyRadio316 @FamilyRadio316 It is with a heavy heart that we inform you that Anneke Slingerland (Leo Slingerland’s wife and co-founder of Family Media) has gone to be with the Lord. We ask you to join us in committing the family to God in prayer.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.