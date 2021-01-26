Anneke Slingerland Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Anneke Slingerland (Leo Slingerland’s wife and co-founder of Family Media) has Died .

Anneke Slingerland (Leo Slingerland’s wife and co-founder of Family Media) has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 25. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

It is with a heavy heart that we inform you that Anneke Slingerland (Leo Slingerland’s wife and co-founder of Family Media) has gone to be with the Lord. We ask you to join us in committing the family to God in prayer. pic.twitter.com/2qRnrpVdny — FamilyRadio316 (@FamilyRadio316) January 26, 2021

FamilyRadio316 @FamilyRadio316 It is with a heavy heart that we inform you that Anneke Slingerland (Leo Slingerland’s wife and co-founder of Family Media) has gone to be with the Lord. We ask you to join us in committing the family to God in prayer.