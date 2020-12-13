Annick Cuillerier Décès – Death -Obituary – Dead : Annick Cuillerier has Died .

Xavier Camus 16 hrs · A plotist who refused to wear the mask for her dialysis has sadly passed away today… (Warning: Shocking Story) *** We can say that Ms. Annick Cuillerier is a victim of the conspiracy sectarian movement. Ms. Cuillerier had serious cystinuria problems with hydronephrosis, which required three dialysis per week. Plotist leaders like Nana (33 k followers. he Youtube) and Maxime Ouimet (ex-Laval police officer) took her under their wings and encouraged him to continue the anti-mask fight, boycotting his hospital appointments. She sinked deep into conspiracy delusion, believing hospitals used ′′ human blood ′′ as a medicine (adrenochrome). She feared ′′ Covid testing ′′ too. In an interview with Nana two weeks ago (excerpt below), she reveals that the team of doctors who treated her demanded she wear the mask during her treatments, which she refused, invoking her narcolepsy (sleep disorders) ))). This tragic story illustrates the stubbornness of the plotists, who urged this woman to go to the end of her illusions, to lose her life, to make her a martyr… More Info: Nadia Cioce (AKA Nana) is using the crisis as an influencer against health measures and raising money. With each video, she asks for contributions$ in comments and in the end screen. She has over 30 k followers. is at his YouTube channel. She also promotes the neofascist group Atalante on her blog. (P.). S.: family members confirmed death, but not mainstream media yet)

Registre de la Stupidité Québécoise 2.0 wrote

I’m off my furlough briefly (this will be my only post of the day) Because I’ve received a lot of messages to tell me that the lady (Annick Cuillerier) refused to wear a mask so she could get her dialysis treatments would finally have passed away …..

This death is the conscience of Quebec’s conscience. They will have encouraged him to persevere in his stupidity. They convinced him to refuse treatment to save his own life for a mask.

Some even pushed the delusion to make her think she could cleanse her blood naturally without treatments.

The same decerebrates now claim that Ms. Cuillerier would be the victim of a system that refused to treat her. This is frankly disgraceful!

It’s gross to instrumentalize a person’s death to make it a martyr for their bogus cause.

My sympathies will go directly to this lady’s loved ones who have the right to live their pain away from these followers of conspiracy.

