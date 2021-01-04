Annie Jackson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Annie Ruth Jackson, a 2015 alumna of SULC has Died .

By | January 4, 2021
0 Comment

Annie Jackson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Annie Ruth Jackson, a 2015 alumna of SULC has Died .

Annie Ruth Jackson, a 2015 alumna of SULC has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

https://twitter.com/SouthernULaw/status/1346112674917208064

SU Law Center @SouthernULaw We are saddened to announce the passing of Annie Ruth Jackson, a 2015 alumna of SULC. Our thoughts and prayers are with Jackson’s family. Learn more about Jackson and the planned services: https://bit.ly/3q01tHd. #SULC #LawyerLeaders

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.