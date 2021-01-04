Annie Jackson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Annie Ruth Jackson, a 2015 alumna of SULC has Died .
Annie Ruth Jackson, a 2015 alumna of SULC has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
https://twitter.com/SouthernULaw/status/1346112674917208064
SU Law Center @SouthernULaw We are saddened to announce the passing of Annie Ruth Jackson, a 2015 alumna of SULC. Our thoughts and prayers are with Jackson’s family. Learn more about Jackson and the planned services: https://bit.ly/3q01tHd. #SULC #LawyerLeaders
