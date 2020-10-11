Annie Modesitt Death – Dead : Annie Modesitt Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Annie Modesitt has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 10, 2020.

“Annette O’Toole on Twitter: “I just heard the terrible news that Annie Modesitt @ModeKnitYarn has passed away. She was a knitting guru & a lovely, brave person. I am so sorry.”

I just heard the terrible news that Annie Modesitt @ModeKnitYarn has passed away. She was a knitting guru & a lovely, brave person. I am so sorry. — Annette O'Toole (@creamofwool) October 10, 2020

Tributes

