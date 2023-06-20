Anniston Resident Jasmine Nicole Whitson Found Fatally Shot Inside Her Home







Jasmine Whitson Death

Jasmine Nicole Whitson Found Shot to Death Inside Anniston Home

The tragic news of Jasmine Nicole Whitson’s death has left the community of Anniston in shock. The 28-year-old was found shot to death inside her home on Monday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene after receiving reports of gunfire in the area. Upon arrival, they discovered Whitson’s body and immediately began investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

As of now, no suspects have been identified, and the investigation is ongoing. Friends and family of Whitson are devastated by the loss and are seeking answers as to why this happened.

Whitson was known for her kind heart and infectious smile. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.





