Announcement of Passing and Tribute to Life

Posted on June 8, 2023




Death Announcement and Obituary

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved [Name], who peacefully left this world on [Date], at the age of [Age]. [He/She] will be deeply missed by [his/her] family, friends, and all who knew [him/her].
[Name] was born in [Birthplace] on [Birthdate], to [Parents’ Names]. [He/She] attended [Schools Attended] and later pursued [Career/Passion]. [He/She] will always be remembered for [Positive Trait/Contribution].
A private funeral service will be held for immediate family members. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to [Charity/Organization].
May [Name]’s soul rest in eternal peace.

