Annual Walk a Mile event raises awareness about sexual assault and child abuse, no suspect or victim named.

The Center for Family Justice’s Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event was attended by around 550 people, all aiming to raise awareness about sexual assault and child abuse. The event’s goal is to encourage men and boys to take action against violence towards women and girls. Attendees wore red shoes, including high heels, and listened to speeches by the center’s CEO, elected officials, and other organizers. One volunteer even made red bandanas for dogs to wear during the walk, as many victims of abuse worry about what will happen to their pets if they leave them behind. The event was originally scheduled for April 29 but was postponed due to bad weather. Money raised from the event will support the Elizabeth M. Pfriem Camp HOPE America program, a summer camp and mentoring program for young people who have experienced domestic and/or sexual violence. The Center for Family Justice serves several communities in Connecticut.

