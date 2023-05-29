“Anointing in Jordan”: “Discovering the Anointing in Jordan: A 7-Step Guide”

7 Steps to the Anointing in Jordan: A Message by Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills, a renowned healing evangelist, best-selling author, and mega-church pastor, recently delivered a powerful message titled “7 Steps to the Anointing in Jordan”. He is the founder of the United Denominations Originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches, which oversees over 3000 churches across every continent of the world. Pastor Dag also pastors the First Love Church, a vibrant church in the city of Accra, Ghana, where he is transforming the lives of thousands of young people for the Lord.

The Importance of the Anointing

Pastor Dag started his message by emphasizing the importance of the anointing in the life of a Christian. He highlighted that without the anointing, it is impossible to do anything for God. The anointing is the power of God that enables believers to do what they cannot do in their own strength. It is the presence of God that breaks the yoke of bondage and sets people free from every form of captivity.

The 7 Steps to the Anointing

Pastor Dag then went on to share the 7 steps to the anointing in Jordan. He drew inspiration from the story of Elisha and Elijah in 2 Kings 2:1-15, where Elisha followed Elijah to receive a double portion of his anointing. The following are the 7 steps to the anointing that Pastor Dag outlined:

Step 1: Have a Burning Desire for the Anointing

Pastor Dag emphasized that the first step to receiving the anointing is to have a burning desire for it. Just like Elisha followed Elijah diligently and refused to let him go until he received his anointing, believers must also have an insatiable hunger and thirst for the anointing.

Step 2: Follow a Genuine Anointed Servant of God

The second step to the anointing is to follow a genuine anointed servant of God. Pastor Dag emphasized that there are many false prophets and teachers who claim to be anointed, but are not. Believers must be discerning and follow only those who are truly anointed by God.

Step 3: Serve Diligently and Faithfully

The third step to the anointing is to serve diligently and faithfully. Pastor Dag explained that serving is a crucial aspect of receiving the anointing. Just like Elisha served Elijah before receiving his anointing, believers must also serve their spiritual leaders faithfully and diligently.

Step 4: Ask Boldly for the Anointing

The fourth step to the anointing is to ask boldly for it. Pastor Dag emphasized that believers must not be timid or afraid to ask God for the anointing. They must ask boldly and confidently, knowing that God is willing and able to give it to them.

Step 5: Follow the Leading of the Holy Spirit

The fifth step to the anointing is to follow the leading of the Holy Spirit. Pastor Dag explained that the Holy Spirit is the one who leads believers into all truth and guides them in the path of righteousness. Believers must therefore learn to listen to and obey the voice of the Holy Spirit.

Step 6: Be Willing to Pay the Price

The sixth step to the anointing is to be willing to pay the price. Pastor Dag emphasized that the anointing comes at a cost. Believers must be willing to pay the price of sacrifice, obedience, and consecration to receive the anointing.

Step 7: Believe and Receive the Anointing

The seventh and final step to the anointing is to believe and receive it. Pastor Dag explained that faith is the key to receiving the anointing. Believers must believe that God is able to give them the anointing and must receive it by faith.

Conclusion

Pastor Dag Heward-Mills’ message on “7 Steps to the Anointing in Jordan” is a powerful reminder of the importance of the anointing in the life of a Christian. Believers must have a burning desire for the anointing, follow genuine anointed servants of God, serve diligently and faithfully, ask boldly for the anointing, follow the leading of the Holy Spirit, be willing to pay the price, and believe and receive the anointing. May we all strive to receive the anointing of God and use it to impact the world for Christ.

Source Link :7 Steps to the Anointing in Jordan/

Anointing in Jordan Holy Spirit in Jordan Spiritual Renewal in Jordan Jordanian Christian Worship Biblical Tours in Jordan