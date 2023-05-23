“Anonymous bomb threat Evanston Police” today : Evanston Police Give ‘All-Clear’ Following Bomb Threat at Whole Foods Reported by Anonymous Caller

“Anonymous bomb threat Evanston Police” today : Evanston Police Give ‘All-Clear’ Following Bomb Threat at Whole Foods Reported by Anonymous Caller

Posted on May 23, 2023

Whole Foods Receives Anonymous Bomb Threat in Evanston, Police Confirm it to be False Alarm today 2023.
The Evanston Police Department issued an “all-clear” after an anonymous bomb threat was called in to Whole Foods in Evanston, Illinois. Police conducted a thorough search of the store and found no evidence of a bomb. The store was reopened shortly after the investigation concluded.

News Source : Francie Swidler

  1. Evanston Police
  2. Anonymous Bomb Threat
  3. Whole Foods
  4. Public Safety
  5. Emergency Response
Post Views: 18

Leave a Reply